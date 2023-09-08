Vivo lanseeraa Vivo T2 Pron Intiassa: Uusi keskitason laite parannetulla laitteistolla

Vivo, a prominent smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly expanding its mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of a new device in the T2 series. The upcoming handset, named Vivo T2 Pro, will feature improved hardware and is expected to be priced above Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market.

According to sources cited by 91Mobiles, the Vivo T2 Pro has scored 600,000 on the popular benchmarking platform AnTuTu. This suggests that the device will be equipped with a new Dimensity 7200 SoC, providing enhanced performance in comparison to previous models in the series.

It is speculated that the Vivo T2 Pro will be priced similarly to the recently launched iQOO Z7 Pro, which also features the Dimensity 7200 chip and starts at Rs. 23,999 in India. The Pro model is expected to be available in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is likely to be available for purchase on popular e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as through Vivo’s extensive retail network.

While the launch date for the Vivo T2 Pro is yet to be announced, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming days. It is worth noting that the Vivo T2 5G, powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The T2x variant, featuring a Dimensity 6020 SoC, starts at Rs. 12,999 for the version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Vivo T2 Pro is anticipated to offer consumers an attractive mid-range option with improved hardware capabilities. With its competitive pricing and availability through leading online and offline channels, Vivo aims to cater to the diverse needs of Indian smartphone users.

