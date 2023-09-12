Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

Square Enix julkistaa uusia ominaisuuksia Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai -peliin

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 12, 2023
Square Enix julkistaa uusia ominaisuuksia Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai -peliin

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Lähteet:

– NintendoLife

- Square Enix

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Elektroniikka

Japani kehittää metaanipolttoaineella toimivaa rakettimoottoria vuoden 2030 laukaisua varten

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Elektroniikka

Discover Samsung -ale: Hanki Samsung SmartThings Station vain 1 dollarilla!

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

Puhdistuksen taito: Päästä irti ylimääräisestä

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

tiede

Terveyden herääminen: Kuinka Eddie Hearn muutti keski-ikänsä rutin

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Luusairaudet ja selkärangan luun kantasolut

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Etelämantereen merijää saavuttaa ennätysmatalan pinnan

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Gyraalisen verenkierron vaikutus maapallon ilmastoon

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit