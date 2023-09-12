Kaupunkielämä

Top Gear -arvostelijat pääsevät Starfield Spiritiin avaruusalusrakennuksilla

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 12, 2023
Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, has sparked the creativity of fans who are enthusiastically building their own customized spaceships in the game. As the game offers numerous customization options, it was only a matter of time before car enthusiasts took an interest in Starfield. In an unexpected turn of events, the famous car review show, Top Gear, has joined the Starfield hype and created a humorous spoof.

The hosts of Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, known for their love of cars, have made a special appearance in a YouTube video where they explore a massive spaceship from the game. The trio is impressed by the ship’s design, claiming it to be a “masterpiece.” They give credit to the designer for the attention to detail, noting the absence of nail heads anywhere on the massive structure.

However, the hosts also point out another spaceship that they find to be the ugliest car ever. This difference in opinion has divided fans, with each having their own take on the design and aesthetics of the vehicles. Some fans agree with Hammond’s brutally honest criticism, while others appreciate the creativity and effort put into the spaceship’s design.

Despite the varied opinions, fans are thrilled to see the Top Gear hosts engaging with the Starfield community and sharing their thoughts on the game. The video has received positive feedback, with fans impressed by the hosts’ humor and the overall quality of the production.

Starfield continues to captivate players with its unique gameplay and customization options. With the involvement of popular figures like the Top Gear hosts, the game’s popularity is sure to soar even higher.

