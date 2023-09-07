Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

Slack integroi tekoäly tehokkaaseen työpaikkaviestintään

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 7, 2023
Slack integroi tekoäly tehokkaaseen työpaikkaviestintään

As remote and hybrid work setups become more common, businesses are facing the challenge of managing an overwhelming volume of workplace communication. To address this issue, Slack, a leading online collaboration platform, is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) integration into its service.

Slack, with a user base of over 20 million according to Statista, aims to provide users with simpler and more efficient tools that enhance workplace productivity. The AI integration will offer the ability to summarize communication channels, making it easier for users to quickly understand the most important information. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who have been away on vacation or a break and need to catch up.

Furthermore, Slack’s AI will also be capable of assisting users in finding specific information within their messages. Users can ask questions, and the AI assistant will retrieve relevant data from messages, channels, and files, creating a convenient summary for quick reference.

The AI features are currently in the pilot testing phase and interested customers can sign up on Slack’s website to participate. Pricing details will be shared closer to the official launch, and Slack is eager to gather feedback from pilot participants to shape the pricing structure.

By integrating AI technology, Slack aims to streamline workplace communication and improve overall productivity. This move is in line with the increasing trend of AI integration in various industries, as businesses recognize the benefits of leveraging AI to enhance their operations.

Overall, Slack’s AI integration holds the promise of enabling users to stay on top of communication, find important information quickly, and ultimately maximize their efficiency in the workplace.

Lähteet:
– Statista (user base statistic)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Elektroniikka

League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) -finaalit tehostavat esports-markkinoita

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Elektroniikka

YES-pankki integroituu UPI:n kanssa ja tuo keskuspankin digitaalisen valuutan lähemmäksi yleistä käyttöönottoa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

Adidas käynnistää Digital Artist Residency -ohjelman Web3:ssa

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Uraauurtava demonstraatiosatelliitti ADRAS-J paljastettiin avaruusromukriisin ratkaisemiseksi

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
Uutta

Turistit lomailevat tietämättään "kadonneen mantereen" jäänteillä

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
Uutta

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter vangitsee kuvan Chandrayaan-3 Landerista Kuun etelänavalla

Syyskuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
Uutta

Kuinka älykkäät roskakorit määrittelevät uudelleen yhdyskuntajätehuollon

Syyskuu 10, 2023 0 Kommentit