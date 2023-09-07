Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Syyskuu 7, 2023
WSFA 12 News klo 6 on kaupallinen ilmainen NFL-kauden avaus

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Määritelmät:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

