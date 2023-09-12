Israel’s central bank, the Bank of Israel, is exploring the possibility of issuing a digital shekel to improve the country’s payment systems. While the decision to launch a digital shekel has not yet been made, the central bank remains committed to pushing the frontier of digital currencies.

The central bank began researching and preparing for the potential issuance of a digital shekel in November 2021, as a means to create a more efficient payment system. Israel had initially considered issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in late 2017, and the recent focus on a digital shekel is in line with global trends in advanced economies.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron stated that the decision to issue a digital shekel is still open, as it is in most advanced economies. However, the central bank is dedicated to staying at the forefront of CBDC exploration and supporting efforts to modernize payment systems and the financial system as a whole.

Israel’s central bank has already collaborated with its counterpart in Hong Kong and the Bank for International Settlements on the Sela project. This project has demonstrated the feasibility of a retail CBDC, combining accessibility, competition, and robust cybersecurity, while preserving the advantages of physical cash.

A digital shekel could enhance competition in Israel’s financial system, which is currently dominated by a few large banks and institutions. Deputy Governor Andrew Abir emphasized the need for a level playing field that allows new entrants to offer financial products. The recent increase in interest rates has highlighted the limitations of existing banks in passing rate increases to customers’ balances, leading to public dissatisfaction.

The Bank of Israel recognizes the rapid digitalization of the economy and sees the potential benefits of a digital shekel. If implemented, the central bank aims to prioritize privacy in digital transactions, ensuring at least the same level of privacy as existing digital payment methods.

While the decision regarding a digital shekel is yet to be finalized, the Bank of Israel is actively exploring the possibilities and staying at the forefront of CBDC research and development.

