Avaa piilotetut ominaisuudet iMessagessa lähettääksesi erikoistekstejä

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 11, 2023
Have you ever wished that you could send more than just a regular message on your iPhone’s iMessage app? Well, it turns out that there’s a hidden menu packed with clever features that you may have missed.

One of the best tricks hidden in iMessage is the ability to send an exploding message that floods the screen of the recipient’s phone. Imagine their surprise when your message fills up their entire display! But that’s not all – there are other types of special text you can send too.

According to Apple, in the Messages app, you can animate a single message with a bubble effect or fill the entire message screen with a full-screen effect like balloons or confetti. You can even send a personal message with invisible ink that remains blurred until the recipient swipes to reveal it.

So how do you unlock this hidden menu? It’s simple. Just tap out the message you want to send, like a chain of emoji, and instead of tapping the Send icon, press and hold on it instead. Voila! A secret menu will appear with several options for you to choose from.

The Screen tab in the hidden menu allows you to send an exploding message that floods the recipient’s phone with your text. But there are also other options worth exploring. If you choose Slam or Loud, the message will pop out for the recipient, while Gentle means that the message will “arrive softly”.

The most useful feature among these hidden options is called Invisible Ink. It hides the message for both you and the recipient until it’s revealed with a swipe of your finger. This can protect your conversations from prying eyes and even allow you to safely discuss TV or movie spoilers in a group chat.

With these hidden features in iMessage, you can add a little extra flair and surprise to your messages. So go ahead and start exploring the hidden menu – you might find some other tricks and surprises along the way!

