Tähtienvälisen viestinnän haasteita robotti- ja miehistötehtävissä

In the not-too-distant future, humans may explore nearby star systems by sending robotic probes. However, interstellar travel comes with massive technical challenges, particularly when it comes to communication. A team of engineers and astrophysicists recently investigated the effects of relativistic space travel on communications and found that robotic missions would be largely unaffected, while crewed missions would face significant obstacles.

The researchers, comprised of experts from various institutions, examined both robotic and crewed mission profiles. While uncrewed missions, similar to the Starshot and DEEP-In concepts, require reliable communications during specific phases, crewed missions demand persistent communication for the well-being of astronauts. Regardless of the mission profile, communications rely on electromagnetic transmissions, such as radio waves and lasers.

One key consideration is the impact of Special Relativity, which introduces time dilation for a spacecraft traveling at a significant fraction of the speed of light. This means that internal clocks onboard the spacecraft will advance more slowly than mission clocks on Earth. Additionally, communications will be subject to Doppler Shift and the effects of the expanding space between objects, resulting in redshift.

For robotic missions, communications are only necessary during the landing phase. However, crewed missions require continuous communication, including the cruise phase where the spacecraft is accelerated to relativistic speed. The analysis revealed significant challenges, including high round-trip message latencies, slowed streaming media rates, and, in certain circumstances, the impossibility of communication. As a result, relativistic spacecraft and their astronauts must rely on autonomous functionality.

These findings raise serious considerations for the feasibility of interstellar missions. The inability to maintain contact with Earth during certain periods, the difficulty of transmitting information, and the need for autonomous operation indicate the need for further research and advancements in interstellar communication technology.

