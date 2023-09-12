Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

BGMI Aston Martin Speed ​​Drift -tapahtuma: Avaa ainutlaatuisia palkintoja Battlegrounds Mobile India -sovelluksella

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 12, 2023
BGMI Aston Martin Speed ​​Drift -tapahtuma: Avaa ainutlaatuisia palkintoja Battlegrounds Mobile India -sovelluksella

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for a treat with the exciting “Aston Martin Speed Drift” in-game event. Teaming up with luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, BGMI has introduced three high-performance sports cars to the game: Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. These cars come with unique colors and special features, adding an extra level of excitement to the game.

The Aston Martin DBS Volante is particularly notable as it is BGMI’s first convertible sports car. Players can enjoy the thrill of opening and closing the top as they cruise through the game. By collecting these Aston Martin sports cars in their virtual garage, players can unlock various rewards as they progress.

The BGMI Aston Martin Speed Drift event will run until October 10, 2023, giving players plenty of time to participate and earn prizes. To make the event even more enticing, BGMI has released redeem codes that allow players to obtain free weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, UC, and more.

To grab these BGMI redeem codes, players need to follow a few simple steps. First, they should visit the official BGMI website and enter their BGMI character ID. Then, they can paste the redemption code for the desired in-game reward in the designated space. After verifying a captcha/verification code, players can submit the form. Once completed, the redeemable prizes will be sent to the player’s in-game mail, ready to be claimed.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event and the chance to unlock exclusive rewards in BGMI. Get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin sports car and experience the thrill of the “Aston Martin Speed Drift” event today!

Lähteet:

– [BGMI official website]

– [Lähdeartikkeli]

Määritelmät:
– BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India
– UC: in-game currency

Lähteet:
– BGMI:n virallinen verkkosivusto
– [Lähdeartikkeli]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Elektroniikka

Japani kehittää metaanipolttoaineella toimivaa rakettimoottoria vuoden 2030 laukaisua varten

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Elektroniikka

Discover Samsung -ale: Hanki Samsung SmartThings Station vain 1 dollarilla!

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

Puhdistuksen taito: Päästä irti ylimääräisestä

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

tiede

Selkärangan luiden alkuperä ja niiden rooli kasvaimen metastaaseissa

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

eDNA:n käyttäminen kokonaisten populaatioiden geneettisen koostumuksen ymmärtämiseen

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASAn astronautti ja kosmonautit saapuvat turvallisesti kansainväliselle avaruusasemalle

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi rotu kuuhun: Kuutalouden perustaminen

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit