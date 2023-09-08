Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Intian parhaat älypuhelimet, joiden hinta on alle 50,000 XNUMX rupiaa

Syyskuu 8, 2023
If you have a budget of 50,000 rupees for a smartphone, you have plenty of options to choose from. To help you make the right choice, we have shortlisted the top 5 smartphones currently available in this price range, considering their features, performance, and style.

1. Google Pixel 7: The Google Pixel 7 is available for just under 50,000 rupees on Flipkart, and the price can be even lower with certain credit cards. It comes with Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. It has a highly rated camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 7 runs on the latest Android 13 with the Material You design language.

2. OnePlus 11R 5G: The OnePlus 11R 5G offers excellent value for money while borrowing some features from its more premium sibling, the OnePlus 11 5G. It has a 6.74-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and options for up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.

3. Nothing Phone (2): The latest offering from the Nothing brand, the Nothing Phone (2), is a significant upgrade from the previous model. It features a transparent back with LED lights, providing both aesthetics and functionality. The phone offers a powerful performance and customization options.

These are just a few options available in the under 50,000 rupees price range. Depending on your preferences and requirements, you can find many more smartphones with high-end features, performance, and style within this budget.

