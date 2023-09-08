Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

Bankjoysta Demo Digital Banking Platformiin Neobank-asiakkaan kanssa FinovateFall 2023:ssa

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 8, 2023
Bankjoysta Demo Digital Banking Platformiin Neobank-asiakkaan kanssa FinovateFall 2023:ssa

Bankjoy, a leading digital banking provider, has been chosen to showcase its digital banking platform with a new neobank client at FinovateFall 2023. The demo will highlight how Bankjoy’s suite of digital banking services empowers neobanks to offer more value to their customers.

Bankjoy offers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking, to regional banks, neobanks, and credit unions. Its platform allows digital banks and neobanks to target specific markets and customer demographics while maintaining their existing core systems.

At FinovateFall, Bankjoy will demonstrate its seamless user experience, visually appealing design, advanced digital features, and integration capabilities with various core platforms and third parties. This makes it an ideal choice for neobanks looking to enhance the digital banking experience for their retail and commercial customers.

Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy at Finovate, stated, “We are pleased to have Bankjoy onstage at Finovate again this year, this time with a neobank as their co-presenter. We look forward to seeing an exciting demo from two forward-thinking organizations.”

According to a report, the global neobanking market was valued at $66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 55% from 2023 to 2030. As neobanks continue to gain traction, it’s crucial for them to have the right technology to provide a feature-rich user experience that meets the financial needs of their target customers.

Bankjoy CEO and Founder, Michael Duncan, expressed enthusiasm about participating in Finovate and showcasing their intuitive digital banking platform. Bankjoy’s platform includes mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI, among other features. The company has been continuously adding new features, functionalities, and integrations to its digital product offerings.

Lähteet:
Financial Technology Today

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Elektroniikka

Epic Gamesin luova johtaja Donald Mustard jää eläkkeelle

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Elektroniikka

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Close U-Drag Race

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

McCracken County Public Library tarjoaa ilmaisia ​​tietokone- ja digitaalilukutaidon kursseja iäkkäille henkilöille

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

Elektroniikka

Epic Gamesin luova johtaja Donald Mustard jää eläkkeelle

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Close U-Drag Race

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi tutkimus: Piroksikaamin ja levonorgestreelin yhdistäminen lisää hätäehkäisyn tehokkuutta

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
Uutta

Mullistava käyttäjäkokemus: Näyttöpaneelitekniikan kehitys

Syyskuu 9, 2023 0 Kommentit