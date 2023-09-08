Kaupunkielämä

Applen markkina-arvo romahtaa Kiinan iPhone-kieltouhan keskellä

Apple (AAPL) has experienced a significant dip in market value, losing a staggering $200 billion over a two-day period. The decline was triggered by reports that Chinese officials plan to ban the usage of iPhones for government work. This news sent shockwaves through the investment community, causing Apple’s stock price to plummet.

The ban on iPhone usage for government work in China comes as a blow to Apple, as the Chinese market is a major driver of the company’s revenue. With over 1.4 billion potential consumers, China represents a significant revenue stream for Apple, making up a substantial portion of its global sales.

The United States, on the other hand, seems to be in a more stable economic position compared to major European economies and China. Despite the challenges faced by global markets, the U.S. economy has displayed remarkable resiliency.

Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in India. The summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, provides an opportunity for global cooperation and discussion on key economic issues.

It remains to be seen how Apple will navigate the challenges posed by the Chinese government’s iPhone ban. The company may need to explore alternative strategies to maintain its market share and revenue in China. This recent market downturn serves as a reminder of the potential risks and uncertainties faced by multinational corporations operating in a globalized economy.

