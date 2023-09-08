Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

Apple Watch Series 9 ja Ultra Set merkittäviä päivityksiä varten, raportit ehdottavat

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Syyskuu 8, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 ja Ultra Set merkittäviä päivityksiä varten, raportit ehdottavat

A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on the anticipated upgrades coming to both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. While there have been limited rumors surrounding the new Apple Watch lineup, the report provides more insights into what to expect from these devices.

According to the report, there will be no changes in terms of size or design for either model. However, both devices will feature new materials and colors, with an emphasis on using more recycled materials. The Apple Watch Ultra will also introduce a new black color option, as previously speculated.

Although the report does not go into extensive detail, it suggests that both models will receive enhancements in sensor and internal components. This includes an improved version of the heart rate sensor, which is highly praised for its accuracy. Along with these upgrades, there are also rumors of improved efficiency and sensor accuracy.

Furthermore, both devices are rumored to incorporate a new U2 ultra-wideband chip, which will enhance the Find My capability of the devices.

Regarding Apple’s shift away from leather, the report clarifies that only “some” of its leather watch bands will be discontinued. While there have been rumors about Apple transitioning to a woven composite fabric, it is uncertain whether this change will be fully implemented in the upcoming Apple event in September.

Mark Gurman, known for his accurate reporting on Apple’s future plans, has a strong track record in providing reliable information.

Lähteet:
– Bloombergin Mark Gurman
– Various rumors and speculations

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Elektroniikka

McCracken County Public Library tarjoaa ilmaisia ​​tietokone- ja digitaalilukutaidon kursseja iäkkäille henkilöille

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

Pokémon ja Hatsune Miku yhdistävät voimansa: Project Voltage

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Elektroniikka

Google Pixel Watch 2 tulossa Intiaan: mitä odottaa

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

tiede

Meriveden litiumpitoisuuden lasku, joka liittyy ilmastoon ja tektoniseen toimintaan

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

McCracken County Public Library tarjoaa ilmaisia ​​tietokone- ja digitaalilukutaidon kursseja iäkkäille henkilöille

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
Elektroniikka

Pokémon ja Hatsune Miku yhdistävät voimansa: Project Voltage

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASAn Ingenuity-helikopteri avaa oven magneettikentän tutkimuksiin Marsissa

Syyskuu 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit