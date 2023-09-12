Kaupunkielämä

Syyskuu 12, 2023
Uusimmat päivitykset Apple Watch Series 9:lle ja Watch Ultra 2:lle

The Apple Watch series continues to enhance its features and designs with each new generation. Today’s Apple event is expected to introduce the latest Watch 9 generation and a refresh for the Watch Ultra model. While both models are likely to be iterative updates, there are several key points worth mentioning.

The most significant update for the Apple Watch series is the introduction of the S9 chipset, which is considered the biggest upgrade since the S6 chip used in the Watch Series 6. Based on reports, the S9 chipset will be based on Apple’s 5nm A15 SoC, offering notable performance gains and improved efficiency compared to previous generations.

Another notable addition to both the Watch 9 Series and Watch Ultra 2 is the inclusion of the U2 Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This chip will provide superior location precision and is also set to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 15 series and Vision Pro headset.

In terms of health tracking, Apple is expected to introduce an updated optical heart rate sensor for the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. This new sensor is anticipated to deliver more accurate results compared to its predecessor.

One of the rumored features for the Watch Ultra 2 is a lighter casing, which could be achieved through the use of 3D printed parts. This weight reduction is expected to make the Watch Ultra 2 more comfortable to wear.

Furthermore, new color options are expected for both the Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The aluminum version of the Watch 9 may come in a pink option, while the Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to be available in sleek black as well as silver. There might also be new options for watch bands, including woven and magnetic buckle options.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 promise several updates and additions to enhance performance, accuracy, and aesthetics. With the introduction of the S9 chipset, U2 UWB chip, updated heart rate sensor, lighter casing, and new colors and bands, Apple continues to improve its smartwatch offerings.

Määritelmät:
– S9 chipset: The latest chip used in the Apple Watch series, offering improved performance and efficiency.
– U2 Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip: A chip that provides superior location precision for devices.
– Optical heart rate sensor: A sensor used to measure heart rate optically, typically worn on the wrist.
– 3D printed parts: Components of the watch that are manufactured using 3D printing technology.

Lähteet:
– URL-osoitteita ei ole annettu.

