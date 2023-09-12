Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Elektroniikka

The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

ByRobert Andrew

Syyskuu 12, 2023
The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

Apple bid farewell to its iconic Lightning connector on September 12, 2022, replacing it with the versatile USB-C port. While the Lightning connector served Apple users well for over a decade, the rise in power-hungry devices and the push for a standardized charger prompted Apple to make the switch.

In recent years, Apple had started introducing USB-C to its lineup, with the iPad Pro models adopting the new port in 2018, followed by the iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K remote also featured a USB-C socket. The transition to USB-C was accelerated by the European Union’s mandate that all devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops up to 100W, must have a USB-C port.

It is worth noting that many other manufacturers had already embraced USB-C, leading to a widespread adoption of the standard around the world. However, Apple’s continued use of the Lightning connector limited compatibility and accessibility.

While Apple’s push for wireless technology is evident, the switch to USB-C ensures that users can still conveniently connect their devices when needed. Whether it’s borrowing a charger from an Android user or finding a compatible charger while on the go, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it more accessible than the proprietary Lightning connector.

Overall, while the end of the Lightning connector marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, it aligns with the industry’s move towards a standardized charging solution. USB-C provides users with a flexible and widely supported option for powering and connecting their devices.

Lähteet:
– European Parliament: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220217IPR14210/meps-call-for-a-common-charger-for-all-mobiles-and-new-rules-tackling-e-waste
– Apple: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/09/apple-introduces-iphone-15-and-airpods-3/

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Elektroniikka

Japani kehittää metaanipolttoaineella toimivaa rakettimoottoria vuoden 2030 laukaisua varten

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Elektroniikka

Discover Samsung -ale: Hanki Samsung SmartThings Station vain 1 dollarilla!

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Elektroniikka

Puhdistuksen taito: Päästä irti ylimääräisestä

Syyskuu 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Missasit

tiede

Selkärangan luiden alkuperä ja niiden rooli kasvaimen metastaaseissa

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

eDNA:n käyttäminen kokonaisten populaatioiden geneettisen koostumuksen ymmärtämiseen

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASAn astronautti ja kosmonautit saapuvat turvallisesti kansainväliselle avaruusasemalle

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi rotu kuuhun: Kuutalouden perustaminen

Syyskuu 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit