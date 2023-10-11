Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Tutkijat löytävät uusia vihjeitä siitä, kuinka kissat tuottavat kehrää

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 11, 2023
Tutkijat löytävät uusia vihjeitä siitä, kuinka kissat tuottavat kehrää

Researchers may have finally unraveled the mystery behind how cats produce their distinct purring sound. Contrary to the long-standing belief that purring results from the contracting and relaxing of muscles in the vocal folds of the larynx, a recent study suggests that cats possess special “pads” that contribute to their low-frequency purr. These findings shed light on an age-old sound that has fascinated both cat lovers and scientists alike.

While many animal sounds are generated by air passing through the voice box or larynx, previous theories postulated that cats actively manipulate their larynx muscles to produce a rhythmic purring sound. To investigate this further, researchers conducted tests on larynxes extracted from cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illness.

Surprisingly, the researchers found that the larynxes produced purr-like sounds simply by blowing air through them, without any muscle contraction or release. Additionally, the cats’ vocal cords vibrated similarly to human vocal cords involved in creating the “vocal fry” sound. The researchers suggested that the “pads” of tissue attached to the cats’ vocal cords may enable them to produce low-pitched purrs.

While this discovery does not completely negate the possibility of muscle involvement in purring, it presents a new avenue for research. Robert Eklund, a linguist at Linköping University, deemed this study a significant milestone in understanding purring mechanisms.

However, determining precisely how cats purr remains a challenging task. Although functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) could potentially provide insights into the feline brain during purring, restraining a cat inside the scanner while encouraging it to purr raises ethical concerns.

Nevertheless, with these recent findings, researchers are one step closer to cracking the code behind one of the most recognizable sounds in the animal kingdom. Cat owners and scientists alike eagerly await further exploration into the fascinating world of purring felines.

Lähteet:
– Artikkelin lähdetiedot
– Assistentin lisäämät lisätiedot.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Fluoresenssia käytetään stressitasojen mittaamiseen otsonille altistuneissa soijapavuissa

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit