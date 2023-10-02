Kummallisen muotoinen kuupannu: muistuttaako ruoka-astioita vai enemmän?

Last week, NASA shared some of the closest images ever captured of Saturn’s innermost moon, Pan, on their Instagram page. This was the first time many people had seen photos of this peculiar celestial body, and it caught the attention of many due to its resemblance to certain food dishes.

Describing Pan as resembling foods like ravioli, pierogi, or empanada, NASA invited users to share their interpretations. While some agreed with the food comparisons, others offered more creative views, such as seeing it as a Koopa shell from the Super Mario franchise or a macaroon with cream oozing out.

The images of Pan were taken in 2017 during the Cassini spacecraft’s closest encounter with the moon. These images provided a higher level of detail compared to previous observations, giving us a better understanding of this unique moon.

Pan was first discovered in 1990 by Mark R. Showalter, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, who analyzed old probe photos. The distinct shape of Pan is due to a prominent ridge along its equator, similar to Saturn’s other moon, Atlas. Scientists believe that Pan formed within Saturn’s rings, with ring material gradually accreting onto it and shaping its central mass. The thin ridge around Pan’s equator likely formed after the moon’s initial formation.

Due to Pan’s weak gravity, the ring material settled onto it rather than flattening, as it would on larger bodies. This resulted in the unique flying saucer-like appearance, often compared to a walnut. It is believed that Pan has a core of denser icy material surrounded by a softer mantle.

As for its name, moons of Saturn were originally named after Greco-Roman Titans and their descendants. However, with 146 moons to name, scientists began selecting names from other mythologies. Pan, the Greek god of nature and the forest, was chosen as the namesake for this celestial object due to its satyr-like appearance.

In conclusion, the recently shared images of Pan have allowed us to appreciate the peculiar shape of this moon and sparked creative interpretations from viewers. Its resemblance to various food dishes and fictional objects adds to its intrigue, making it a fascinating celestial body in Saturn’s vast moon system.

– Pan: The innermost moon of Saturn, known for its odd shape resembling a flying saucer or walnut.

– Cassini spacecraft: A NASA mission that explored Saturn and its moons, providing valuable data and capturing detailed images.

– Accreting: The gradual gathering of material, in this case, ring material gathering onto the moon’s surface during its formation.

– Equator: An imaginary line dividing a celestial body into northern and southern hemispheres.

– SETI Institute: The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, dedicated to the scientific research of extraterrestrial life.

