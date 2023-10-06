Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Uusi menetelmä huonolaatuisten lääkkeiden havaitsemiseksi vähäresurssilla alueilla

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 6, 2023
Uusi menetelmä huonolaatuisten lääkkeiden havaitsemiseksi vähäresurssilla alueilla

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Liège and the University of Yaoundé have developed a cost-effective method using handheld near-infrared (NIR) spectrophotometers to detect substandard drugs in low-resource areas. The study, published in Applied Spectroscopy, demonstrated the successful transfer and application of robust calibration models, offering a promising solution to combat poor-quality medicines in regions with limited resources.

The scientists aimed to address the growing problem of ineffective medications in low-resource areas. They utilized near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy as a possible technique to combat this issue. They developed, validated, and transferred methods for quantifying the contents of ciprofloxacin and metronidazole tablets using a handheld NIR spectrophotometer in transmission mode, known as NIR-M-T1, coupled with chemometrics, specifically the partial least squares regression (PLSR) algorithm. This approach provides a cost-effective and rapid alternative to traditional laboratory methods for drug quality assessment.

Initially, the quantitative PLSR models were validated in Belgium, characterized by a temperate oceanic climate. The models were then transferred to Cameroon, a tropical climate zone, where researchers faced challenges in accurately predicting new validation series using the initial models. To overcome this hurdle, two augmentation strategies were devised to make the predictive models more robust against environmental factors.

During in-field analysis of ciprofloxacin and metronidazole tablet samples collected from three different cities in Cameroon, the resulting models were put to the test. The content results obtained using both augmentation strategies closely aligned and were not statistically different. However, the first strategy was easier to implement, while the second strategy excelled in terms of model diagnostic measures and accuracy profiles.

Two samples from the collected tablets were found to be noncompliant in terms of their content, and these results were subsequently confirmed using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), which is considered the reference method for pharmaceutical content analysis.

This research demonstrates the potential of low-cost handheld NIR spectrophotometers and robust calibration models in improving the efficiency and accuracy of drug quality assessment, ultimately safeguarding public health. The researchers believe that this innovative approach can serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives in other low-resource areas, contributing to the ongoing battle to ensure the safety and effectiveness of pharmaceuticals worldwide.

Viite:
Tchounga, C. A. W.; Marini, D.; Nga, E. N.; Hamuli, P. C.; Mballa, R. N.; Hubert, P.; Ziemons, E.; Sacre, P.-Y. In-Field Implementation of Near-Infrared Quantitative Methods for Analysis of Medicines in Tropical Environments. Appl. Spectrosc. 2023, ASAP. DOI: 10.1177/00037028231201653

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

Rengasmainen auringonpimennys 2023: Turvallisuusvinkkejä katsojille

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Brittiläisen Kolumbian revontulien odotettu huippuvuosi: 2023

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Revontulet: upea näyttö Brittiläisessä Kolumbiassa

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

Rengasmainen auringonpimennys 2023: Turvallisuusvinkkejä katsojille

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Brittiläisen Kolumbian revontulien odotettu huippuvuosi: 2023

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Revontulet: upea näyttö Brittiläisessä Kolumbiassa

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Jalanjäljet ​​viittaavat siihen, että ihmiset saapuivat Amerikkaan 23,000 XNUMX vuotta sitten: Tutkimus

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit