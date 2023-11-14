Hinaajatragedia: Tutkinta jatkuu, kun kaatunut alus siirtyy

Authorities have relocated the capsized tugboat that tragically resulted in the death of its operator last month off the coast of Vancouver. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed that the vessel, named Green Hornet, was moved to Mill Bay on November 14th, with the purpose of gathering more information about the circumstances leading to the incident.

“The relocation of the tugboat to Mill Bay is part of the ongoing investigative process,” stated Hugo Fontaine, Media Relations Coordinator for the TSB. By obtaining additional information from the vessel, investigators hope to gain further insights into the events that led to the capsizing.

On October 23rd, a distress call alerted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria about the capsized boat near the entrance of English Bay. Despite the efforts of the Coast Guard and other rescue teams, the vessel was not immediately located. Tragically, the 61-year-old operator, who was the sole occupant, lost his life in the incident.

The RCMP initially reported that a bystander recovered the man’s body from the shore. The investigation suggests that strong winds and turbulent waters likely played a significant role in the capsizing.

The TSB is collaborating with the RCMP and WorkSafeBC to thoroughly investigate the incident. With the recovery of the Green Hornet, they hope to extract valuable data that will shed light on the cause of the capsizing and further improve safety measures in the marine industry.

