Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Alppimurmellien väkivaltainen selviytymispeli ilmastokriisin edessä

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 28, 2023
Alppimurmellien väkivaltainen selviytymispeli ilmastokriisin edessä

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

tiede

Tutkimus paljastaa arktisten järvien metaanipyöräilyn vaikutuksen ilmastonmuutokseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

NASA ja SpaceX asettivat Psyche Missionin lokakuun aloituspäivän

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Evästeasetusten hallinnan merkitys henkilökohtaisen verkkokokemuksen kannalta

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

Tutkimus paljastaa arktisten järvien metaanipyöräilyn vaikutuksen ilmastonmuutokseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASA ja SpaceX asettivat Psyche Missionin lokakuun aloituspäivän

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Evästeasetusten hallinnan merkitys henkilökohtaisen verkkokokemuksen kannalta

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASA laajentaa New Horizons -avaruusalusten toimintaa monitieteiseen tieteeseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit