The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand (GISTDA) and Airbus have successfully launched the THEOS-2 Earth observation satellite from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana. This launch marks an important milestone in the partnership between GISTDA and Airbus, which began in 2018 when Airbus was selected to develop Thailand’s next-generation national geo-information system.

THEOS-2 is the successor to THEOS-1, the satellite launched by Airbus in 2008. Despite exceeding its expected operational lifetime of 10 years, THEOS-1 continues to provide valuable imagery. As part of the THEOS-2 program, GISTDA’s geo-information system will now benefit from satellite data from the Airbus constellation of optical and radar Earth observation satellites, including Pléiades and TerraSAR-X.

In addition to THEOS-2, the contract between GISTDA and Airbus includes the development of THEOS-2 SmallSAT. This smaller satellite, based on Surrey Satellite Technology Limited’s CARBONITE series, has been delivered to Thailand. The partnership also involves a comprehensive capacity-building program that enables Thai engineers to participate in the development of applications, ground segments, and the SmallSAT spacecraft.

SSTL, a subsidiary of Airbus, has proposed a training program for GISTDA to further enhance Thailand’s satellite development capabilities. The training program aims to empower Thai engineers to design, manufacture, integrate, and test similar small satellites within the country.

The THEOS-2 program will play a pivotal role in GISTDA’s future Thai Earth observation system. The satellite’s imagery will support various applications, including social and security management, city and economic corridor management, natural resource and ecosystem management, water management, disaster management, and agricultural management.

Overall, the launch of THEOS-2 Earth observation satellite strengthens Thailand’s geo-information capabilities and paves the way for future advancements in satellite technology development within the country.

Määritelmät:

– Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand (GISTDA): a Thai government agency responsible for the development and administration of space technology and geo-information system in Thailand.

– Airbus: a European multinational aerospace corporation that specializes in the manufacturing of aircraft, satellites, and defense systems.

– Earth observation satellite: a satellite designed to gather information about Earth’s surface, atmosphere, and other environmental conditions.

– Vega rocket: a European expendable launch system developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), capable of launching small to medium-sized payloads into space.

– Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL): a British satellite technology company and a subsidiary of Airbus, specializing in the design, manufacture, and operation of small satellites.

Lähteet:

– Airbus (https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2023/10/gistda-confirms-thailand-s-nextgeneration-national-geo-information-system-with-airbus.html)

– GISTDA (http://www.gistda.or.th/EN/Home)