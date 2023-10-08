Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

NASAn Hubble-teleskooppi vangitsee räjähtäneen tähden laajenevia jäänteitä

ByMampho Brescia

Lokakuu 8, 2023
NASAn Hubble-teleskooppi vangitsee räjähtäneen tähden laajenevia jäänteitä

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the remnants of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago. The nebula, known as the Cygnus Loop, forms a bubble-like shape with a diameter of about 120 light-years and is located approximately 2,600 light-years away. By zooming into a small section of the nebula’s leading edge, astronomers were able to observe the shock wave caused by the supernova blast plowing into surrounding interstellar material.

Using images taken from 2001 to 2020, researchers were able to measure the expansion of the shock wave and determine its speed. They found that the shock wave has been moving at a constant speed, without deceleration, for the past two decades. Clocking in at over half a million miles per hour, the shock wave is fast enough to travel from Earth to the Moon in less than half an hour.

This “movie” assembled from Hubble images provides a close-up look at how the remnants of the exploded star continue to collide with interstellar space. The images reveal ripples in the glowing hydrogen and ionized oxygen filaments, caused by differences in the density of the interstellar medium. These filaments maintain their shape over time while appearing like twisted ribbons of light.

The Cygnus Loop, discovered in 1784 by William Herschel, showcases extraordinary structures and patterns when observed with the Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope’s detailed images provide valuable insights into the density differences and turbulence encountered by the supernova shock wave as it travels through space.

This research highlights the power of the Hubble Space Telescope in allowing scientists to study and understand the dynamics of cosmic phenomena with remarkable clarity and precision.

Lähteet: NASA, ESA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

tiede

Uusi ehdotus mustien reikien vaikeasti havaittavan fotonirenkaan vangitsemiseksi

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Tähtitieteilijät löytävät mysteerin novien kohdistumisesta galaktisen suihkun kanssa M87:ssä

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Biokemian ja orgaanisen kemian merkitys elämän ymmärtämisessä

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

Uusi ehdotus mustien reikien vaikeasti havaittavan fotonirenkaan vangitsemiseksi

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Tähtitieteilijät löytävät mysteerin novien kohdistumisesta galaktisen suihkun kanssa M87:ssä

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Biokemian ja orgaanisen kemian merkitys elämän ymmärtämisessä

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Tähtitieteilijät tutkivat TRAPPIST-1 b:tä ymmärtääkseen eksoplaneettojen havaintoja

Lokakuu 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit