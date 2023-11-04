Arvoituksellinen eteläinen Taurid-meteorisuihku: Nähtävä spektaakkeli

A meteor shower known for its cascade of bright fireballs is set to peak in activity during the next few days, offering an ideal opportunity for stargazers to catch a glimpse of its mesmerizing display. The Southern Taurid meteor shower, part of the Taurid meteor stream, is a celestial extravaganza that occurs annually between September and November as Earth passes through a stream of debris left by Comet Encke.

Unlike other meteor showers, such as Orion and Perseid, the Taurid meteor streams are slow moving and offer higher visibility. While they may not be particularly frequent, producing only about five meteors an hour, the meteors they do produce are famously big and bright. When both the Southern and Northern branches of the Taurid meteor stream are active at the same time, there is an increase in fireball activity.

The Southern Taurids will be active from September 23 to December 8, with their peak visibility expected on Sunday and Monday. On the other hand, the Northern Taurids will peak around November 11 and November 12. These meteor showers can be seen practically anywhere on Earth except for the South Pole, making it accessible to a wide range of stargazers.

To witness this celestial spectacle, it is best to head out after midnight and before dawn, when the moon won’t interfere with the display. The radiant point of the Taurid meteor shower is the Taurus constellation, which can be identified by the bright red star known as Aldebaran and the star cluster Pleiades. One does not require any specialized equipment to enjoy this cosmic show; a comfy chair and warm clothing are sufficient.

The Taurid meteor shower occurs when Earth travels through a cloud of debris left behind by Encke’s comet. Encke’s comet, discovered in 1786 by Pierre F. A. Mechain and named after Johann Franz Encke, has the shortest orbital period of any known comet. Each time Encke’s comet returns to the inner solar system, it sheds ice and rock, creating a vast debris stream. This debris is spread across a large area of space, taking Earth a significant amount of time to pass through it, resulting in the Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for an awe-inspiring show in the night sky. The Southern Taurid meteor shower promises to captivate stargazers with its luminous display of celestial wonders.

