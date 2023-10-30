Uusi aurinkosykli ennustaa aikaisempaa ja vahvempaa aurinkomaksimia vuonna 2024

Experts at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) have announced that the sun will reach the peak of its current activity cycle, known as “solar maximum,” in 2024. This is one year earlier than previous estimates, indicating a significant change in the solar cycle. The revised prediction suggests that Solar Cycle 25’s peak of activity will occur between January and October 2024, and it is expected to be earlier, stronger, and longer-lasting than originally anticipated in 2019.

Solar cycles are approximately 11-year periods of solar activity driven by the sun’s magnetic field. These cycles are characterized by the frequency and intensity of visible sunspots on the sun’s surface. The prediction of when the solar maximum will occur is based on historical records of sunspot numbers, advanced statistics, and models of the solar dynamo, which is the flow of hot, ionized gases within the sun that generate its magnetic field.

The new experimental forecast by the SWPC is expected to be more accurate than previous predictions. Unlike earlier forecasts, the revised prediction will be continuously updated on a monthly basis as new sunspot observations become available. This improved accuracy is crucial as geomagnetic storms triggered by plasma outbursts can impact electrical grids, GPS signals, satellite orbits, and pose a radiation risk to airline workers and astronauts.

In addition to these practical implications, the revised solar cycle prediction brings good news for eclipse chasers. The total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024, will coincide with the solar maximum, providing an opportunity for observers to witness the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, during totality. This heightened period of solar activity may also allow eagle-eyed observers to see solar prominences, which appear as bright pink spots at the sun’s edges.

Accurate predictions of solar activity are not only essential for safeguarding our technological infrastructure but also for capturing the awe-inspiring displays of auroras. These natural light shows, known as the northern lights in the Northern Hemisphere and the southern lights in the Southern Hemisphere, occur when energetic particles collide with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere. Therefore, advanced notice and precise solar cycle predictions not only mitigate potential damage but also provide vital information for aurora chasers to witness this remarkable phenomenon.

FAQ

1. What is solar maximum?

Solar maximum refers to the peak of solar activity during a solar cycle. It is characterized by high frequency and intensity of visible sunspots on the sun’s surface.

2. How are solar cycle predictions made?

Predictions on solar maximum are based on long-term historical records of sunspot numbers, advanced statistics, and models of the sun’s magnetic field.

3. Why are accurate predictions of solar activity important?

Accurate predictions of solar activity allow industries to implement safeguarding procedures to reduce the risk to electrical grids, GPS signals, satellite orbits, and the well-being of airline workers and astronauts.

4. Mitä revontulet ovat?

Auroras, also known as the northern lights (aurora borealis) in the Northern Hemisphere and the southern lights (aurora australis) in the Southern Hemisphere, are natural light shows caused by energetic particles colliding with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere.

5. How can solar activity impact our technological world?

During periods of heightened solar activity, geomagnetic storms can lead to radio and power blackouts, endanger astronauts and Earth-orbiting satellites, and disrupt various technological systems.