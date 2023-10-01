Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Ei aurinkomyrskyjä näköpiirissä: Rauhallinen viikonloppu maan magneettikentällä

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 1, 2023
Ei aurinkomyrskyjä näköpiirissä: Rauhallinen viikonloppu maan magneettikentällä

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Lähde: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

NASAn New Horizons -tehtävä pidennetty vuoteen 2029

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Astronautti Kate Rubins testaa Wet Lab-2:ta geenianalyysiä varten avaruudessa

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Kummallisen muotoinen kuupannu: muistuttaako ruoka-astioita vai enemmän?

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

NASAn New Horizons -tehtävä pidennetty vuoteen 2029

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Astronautti Kate Rubins testaa Wet Lab-2:ta geenianalyysiä varten avaruudessa

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Kummallisen muotoinen kuupannu: muistuttaako ruoka-astioita vai enemmän?

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi DNA ja lasimateriaali, viisi kertaa kevyempi ja neljä kertaa vahvempi kuin teräs

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit