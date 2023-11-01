Astronomers have made significant progress in understanding the origin of the near-Earth object (NEO) Kamo’oalewa, shedding light on its intriguing past. First discovered seven years ago, this “oscillating celestial object” has puzzled scientists due to its unique properties. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Arizona has uncovered compelling evidence suggesting that Kamo’oalewa originated from the moon, as a result of an ancient asteroid impact.

Using numerical models, astronomers Renu Malhotra and Jose Daniel Castro-Cisneros simulated scenarios in which moon rock fragments could have been launched into space by an asteroid collision with the lunar surface. By modeling the subsequent orbits of these rock fragments, the researchers found that some could end up in a path similar to Kamo’oalewa’s. While such an orbit is rare, it is not impossible, occurring in approximately 0.8 percent of the scenarios explored.

These findings challenge an alternative theory proposing that an asteroid from the asteroid belt became gravitationally captured in Kamo’oalewa’s unstable orbit. The odds of this theory are considered essentially nil. Andrew Rivkin, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, praises the researchers’ analysis, stating that it is as close to conclusive as we can get without physically examining the object.

The discovery of Kamo’oalewa’s lunar provenance has broader implications for understanding potentially hazardous NEOs that could pose a threat to Earth. Typically, astronomers focus on objects originating from the asteroid belt. However, this study highlights the importance of considering NEOs originating from the moon. While Kamo’oalewa is not expected to pose a significant threat, the research underscores the existence of similar objects that may be lurking in our celestial neighborhood.

Moving forward, the team plans to continue their investigation by studying ancient lunar craters. By analyzing untouched lunar craters, they hope to refine their understanding of the impact that launched Kamo’oalewa and potentially identify the precise crater responsible for its origin.

As scientists delve deeper into the mysteries of the cosmos, it becomes increasingly clear that celestial objects, like Kamo’oalewa, hold secrets that can unlock our understanding of the universe and potentially safeguard our planet from future threats.

