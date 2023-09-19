Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the origins of pink diamonds, one of the world’s most expensive and sought-after gemstones. The majority of pink diamonds have been unearthed at the now-closed Argyle mine in remote northwest Australia, but the reasons behind the abundance of these precious stones have remained a mystery.

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, a team of Australian researchers revealed that the pink diamonds were formed as a result of the break-up of the first supercontinent around 1.3 billion years ago. This event brought the diamonds to the Earth’s surface, making them accessible to humans.

The study’s lead author, Hugo Olierook from Curtin University, explained that the formation of pink diamonds requires three ingredients. The first is carbon, but not just any carbon—it must be deep within the Earth, below 150km. The second ingredient is the right amount of pressure to affect the clarity of the diamonds, turning them from clear to pink. Lastly, the missing ingredient is a volcanic event that propelled the diamonds to the Earth’s surface.

Using a laser thinner than a human hair, the researchers examined crystals in an Argyle rock sample and determined that the diamonds emerged 1.3 billion years ago, which is 100 million years later than previously believed. This timeline aligns with the break-up of the supercontinent, known as Nuna or Columbia, which occurred around 1.8 billion years ago.

During this period of earth-shattering collisions, immense pressure twisted color into the diamonds, giving them their pink hue. When Nuna started to break up, it activated the “scar” from these collisions, causing magma to shoot up through the old scar and bring the diamonds along with it.

Although the Argyle mine has closed, this new understanding of the formation process of pink diamonds could aid future efforts to locate similar gems. Areas near the edges of continents, such as Canada, Russia, southern Africa, and Australia, which were also affected by the break-up of Nuna, have the potential to become new “pink diamond paradises.”

While the value of pink diamonds is expected to continue rising as supply decreases, finding more of these rare gems will not be an easy or quick task. However, this discovery paves the way for continued exploration and the potential unearthing of even more stunning pink diamonds.

Source: Nature Communications.