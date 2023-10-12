Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Lause, joka on kehitetty laskemaan mikrouimarien polttoainetaloutta

ByMampho Brescia

Lokakuu 12, 2023
Lause, joka on kehitetty laskemaan mikrouimarien polttoainetaloutta

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization have developed a new theorem that enables the calculation of the minimal energy required for propulsion in microswimmers, such as bacteria or artificially fabricated objects. The theorem allows for a better understanding of the mechanisms behind self-propulsion, which is crucial for designing efficient microswimmers for practical applications.

Traditional models have often treated microswimmers as being pulled or dragged along by external forces. However, the new approach focuses on the energy required for self-propulsion. This development enables the solving of optimization problems without the need for computational tools.

The results of the theorem can also be used to determine the most efficient shape for microswimmers. Surprisingly, the resulting shapes bear similarities to those found in nature. This finding suggests that nature has already optimized the shapes for efficient movement.

The newly proposed model also elucidates the difference in entropy production between actively self-propelled microswimmers and externally driven particles. Entropic effects play a crucial role in the movement of particles on the microscopic scale. The research has implications for various fields including microfluidics, biophysics, and material science.

Microswimmers have the potential to transport particles and molecules to targeted areas, making them valuable for applications such as drug delivery. Understanding the principles of movement in microswimmers opens up possibilities for innovation and practical applications in various fields.

Overall, the developed theorem provides a valuable tool for calculating the fuel economy of microswimmers and optimizing their design for efficient propulsion.

Lähde:
– Abdallah Daddi-Moussa-Ider et al, “Minimum entropy production by microswimmers with internal dissipation,” Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41280-z
– Max Planck Society, “Scientists develop theorem to calculate fuel economy of a microswimmer,” Phys.org (2023).

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Fluoresenssia käytetään stressitasojen mittaamiseen otsonille altistuneissa soijapavuissa

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit