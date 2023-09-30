Tietokoneet määrittävät dinosaurusten sukupuuttoon syyn

A group of researchers from Dartmouth College has used a Bayesian inversion modeling method to determine the most likely cause of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, which wiped out the dinosaurs. By analyzing geological and climate data, the researchers developed a scenario that matched the fossil record. Their unbiased computer model determined that gases released by the Deccan Traps shield volcano over a 300,000-year period were enough to trigger the extinction event. This unbiased approach provides new insights into the cause of the dinosaurs’ demise.

Children with Autism and ADHD Have Difficulty Clearing BPA

Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical compound used in the manufacture of plastics, has been found to have endocrine-disrupting effects. A recent study has shown that children with autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a reduced ability to clear BPA from their systems. This finding is significant considering the rise in diagnoses for both conditions over the years. While it is unlikely that BPA exposure is the sole cause of these disorders, it may contribute to their development.

New Technique Shows Promise in Treating PFAS Toxins in Groundwater

A group of researchers at The Ohio State University has developed a new technique to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in contaminated groundwater. PFAS compounds, known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment, have been linked to various health issues. The researchers used ultrasound degradation to weaken the chemical bonds in fluortelomer sulfonates, a type of PFAS commonly found in firefighting foams. This technique shows potential in treating both PFAS toxins and pharmaceuticals in municipal tap and wastewater.

NASA’s Time-Lapse Video Shows Stellar Remnants

NASA has released a time-lapse video showcasing the remnants of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers observed a portion of the expanding supernova bubble in the Cygnus Loop nebula. The time-lapse footage reveals that the shreds of the star are hurtling into space at a speed of half a million miles per hour. This captivating video offers a glimpse into the ongoing explosion and provides valuable information about stellar remnants.

The Consequences of Dishonesty

A new phenomenon called “honesty drain” has been identified by social science researchers. This term refers to the tendency of honest individuals to migrate away from areas where cheating is prevalent. This migration creates a cycle of duplicity, leading to lower-quality political leadership, reduced earning growth, and decreased labor productivity. In Italy, for example, false birth registrations are used as a measure of regional honesty. Those who migrate from high-cheating areas to low-cheating areas are less likely to have falsified birth certificates. Understanding the consequences of dishonesty can inform strategies for creating more honest communities.

