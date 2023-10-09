Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Venäläinen Nauka-moduuli kansainvälisestä avaruusasemasta kokee jäähdytysnestevuodon

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 9, 2023
Venäläinen Nauka-moduuli kansainvälisestä avaruusasemasta kokee jäähdytysnestevuodon

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported a coolant leak in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The module serves as a multipurpose component and the coolant leak affects its backup cooling system, which is crucial for regulating temperatures on board for astronauts.

Roscosmos has assured that both the crew and the station are not in immediate danger. The astronauts are currently assessing the leak to determine its severity. This incident comes in the wake of previous coolant leaks experienced by the Russian crew in space. Last year, a leak occurred on a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the agency that collaborates with Roscosmos in managing the ISS, has not yet provided any comment on the situation.

Coolant leaks in space can pose potential risks to the crew members and equipment on board. Coolant is used to regulate temperatures and prevent critical components from overheating. A faulty cooling system can potentially disrupt normal operations and compromise the safety of astronauts.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the crew continues to investigate the leak and determine the appropriate course of action.

Lähteet:
– Roscosmos statement on Telegram
– Muita lähteitä ei ole annettu

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

Koiran kävelyvammat: Pysy turvassa lemmikkisi kävelyn aikana

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Harvinainen "tulirengas" auringonpimennys: kuinka katsoa sitä turvallisesti ja suojata silmiäsi

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Uusi tapa seurata kaivospäästöjä Afrikan kuparivyöhykkeellä satelliittidatan avulla

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Missasit

tiede

Koiran kävelyvammat: Pysy turvassa lemmikkisi kävelyn aikana

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Harvinainen "tulirengas" auringonpimennys: kuinka katsoa sitä turvallisesti ja suojata silmiäsi

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi tapa seurata kaivospäästöjä Afrikan kuparivyöhykkeellä satelliittidatan avulla

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Venäläinen kansainvälisen avaruusaseman moduuli kokee jäähdytysnestevuodon

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit