Merilinnut Intian valtamerellä: Nomadilajien suojelu

New research has highlighted the need for ocean-wide protection of seabirds in the Indian Ocean. Unlike other oceans, where “hotspots” of predator-prey interactions have been identified, the Indian Ocean does not exhibit such concentrations, according to a study by Exeter, Heriot-Watt, Réunion universities, and ZSL (Zoological Society of London). The paper, titled “Tracking seabird migration in the tropical Indian Ocean reveals basin-scale conservation need,” emphasizes the importance of safeguarding these nomadic species, which are faced with various threats due to human activity.

Dr. Alice Trevail, from the Environment and Sustainability Institute at Exeter’s Penryn Campus, explained the significance of the findings. While efforts have been made to protect breeding colonies, little was known about the migratory patterns of Indian Ocean seabirds outside the breeding season. The study revealed that these seabirds exhibit high mobility without clear hotspots. Despite the existence of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the Indian Ocean, the tracked birds spent an average of only four days per year in the five largest MPAs.

Seabirds in the Indian Ocean primarily feed on small fish, leaving them vulnerable to the impacts of overfishing and pollution caused by human activities. As these birds roam widely and spend significant time outside national waters, international action is crucial to their conservation. Recent initiatives such as the High Seas Treaty demonstrate the need for collaborative efforts among nations to protect these species.

In conclusion, protecting seabirds in the Indian Ocean requires comprehensive measures that extend beyond individual countries’ borders. The research underscores the value of international collaboration in safeguarding these nomadic creatures that play a vital role in marine ecosystems.

