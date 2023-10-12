Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

"Ring of Fire" Auringonpimennys: Nähtävyys, jota kannattaa odottaa

ByMampho Brescia

Lokakuu 12, 2023
"Ring of Fire" Auringonpimennys: Nähtävyys, jota kannattaa odottaa

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Lähteet:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Fluoresenssia käytetään stressitasojen mittaamiseen otsonille altistuneissa soijapavuissa

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit