Tähtitieteilijät löytävät räjähtävästä tähdestä odottamattoman massan menetyksen

A recent observation of a supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy has revealed that the star unexpectedly lost a significant amount of mass before its explosion. The explosion, known as SN 2023ixf, occurred in May and was detected by Japanese amateur astronomer Kōichi Itagaki. Amateur astronomers around the world quickly joined in observing the supernova due to its proximity to Earth. The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) also took interest in the supernova and conducted follow-up observations using professional telescopes.

The observations revealed that SN 2023ixf was a type II supernova, meaning it involved a star with more than eight times the mass of the sun. However, what was unusual about this supernova was the absence of a “shock breakout” in its light curve. Normally, this flash of light occurs early in the supernova’s evolution as the blast wave breaks through the star’s surface. In the case of SN 2023ixf, the shock breakout was significantly delayed, suggesting the presence of dense material from recent mass loss.

Further analysis of the observations showed that the star had lost a mass close to that of the sun in the final year before its explosion. This mass loss created a dusty cloud of ejected stellar material around the star, which the supernova shock wave had to pass through before becoming visible. The proximity of the ejected material to the star explained the delayed shock breakout.

The observations of SN 2023ixf provide valuable insights into the behavior of massive stars in the final years of their lives. By studying supernovae in their early stages, astronomers can better understand the processes leading up to a star’s explosion. The findings also suggest that mass loss plays a crucial role in the instability of massive stars.

Overall, this discovery sheds light on the enigmatic end days of massive stars and highlights the importance of close and early observation of supernovae.

