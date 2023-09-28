Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Paikallisten yritysten tukeminen mainonnan kautta

ByGabriel Botha

Syyskuu 28, 2023
Paikallisten yritysten tukeminen mainonnan kautta

In order to provide our subscribers with a better reading experience, we have reduced the amount of display advertising shown in our articles by 80%. This ensures that the content is less cluttered and easier to navigate.

The display advertisements that are still shown primarily come from local businesses that are promoting their services within the local community. By featuring these ads, we aim to support and promote the growth of our local businesses, especially during these challenging times.

Local businesses play a crucial role in our community. They provide employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and offer unique products and services. However, due to the ongoing challenges caused by various factors, including the pandemic, these businesses need as much support as they can get.

By reducing the display advertising from other sources and focusing on local businesses, we want to ensure that our subscribers are aware of and have access to the products and services available within their community. This not only benefits the businesses by increasing their visibility and customer base but also benefits the local community as a whole.

We understand the importance of maintaining a balance between providing relevant advertising for our readers and creating an enjoyable reading experience. That’s why we have made the decision to prioritize local businesses in our advertising strategy.

By supporting local businesses through advertising, we are helping to build a stronger and more resilient community. As a subscriber, we appreciate your understanding and support in this endeavor.

Määritelmät:
– Display advertising: A type of online advertising that typically includes images or videos and is shown on websites and other online platforms.
– Local businesses: Small businesses that operate within a specific geographic area, catering to the needs of the local community.

Lähteet:
- Ei mitään.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

tiede

Tutkimus paljastaa arktisten järvien metaanipyöräilyn vaikutuksen ilmastonmuutokseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

NASA ja SpaceX asettivat Psyche Missionin lokakuun aloituspäivän

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Evästeasetusten hallinnan merkitys henkilökohtaisen verkkokokemuksen kannalta

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

Tutkimus paljastaa arktisten järvien metaanipyöräilyn vaikutuksen ilmastonmuutokseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASA ja SpaceX asettivat Psyche Missionin lokakuun aloituspäivän

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Evästeasetusten hallinnan merkitys henkilökohtaisen verkkokokemuksen kannalta

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASA laajentaa New Horizons -avaruusalusten toimintaa monitieteiseen tieteeseen

Syyskuu 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit