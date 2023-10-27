Kansainvälinen avaruusasema: upea matka Tasmanian yli

The International Space Station (ISS) made a breathtaking pass over Tasmania, leaving spectators in awe of the sight. The ISS, orbiting the Earth at an altitude of over 400 kilometers, graced the skies above the north-west of Tasmania around 4:07pm on a clear Friday afternoon. In just one minute, it glided over the Great Lake and Hobart, capturing nearly the entire state in its footage.

The ISS completes an orbit around the Earth approximately every 90 minutes, following a nearly perfect circular path. This gives viewers periodic opportunities to witness its majestic pass over different regions of the world. For those in Tasmania, the ISS will be visible again on Friday night at 8:58pm for approximately 5 minutes, and later at 10:34pm for 1 minute, subject to visibility and cloud cover. Additional viewing opportunities include Saturday at 9:46pm, Sunday at 8:58pm and 10:36pm, and Monday around 9:47pm.

While the original article shared quotes from social media users capturing the experience, this article takes a different approach by providing a descriptive sentence of the captured footage. Unfortunately, the specific footage mentioned in the original article is not available here, but rest assured, the sight of the ISS passing over Tasmania is truly mesmerizing.

FAQ:

Q: What is the International Space Station?

A: The International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a multinational collaborative project involving space agencies from various countries, including NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA.

Q: How often does the ISS orbit the Earth?

A: The ISS completes an orbit around the Earth every 90