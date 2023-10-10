Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Kadonneen tektonisen levyn rekonstruoiminen: Pontuksen tarina

ByGabriel Botha

Lokakuu 10, 2023
Kadonneen tektonisen levyn rekonstruoiminen: Pontuksen tarina

Utrecht University PhD candidate Suzanna van de Lagemaat has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in the field of plate tectonics. Through a combination of computer simulations and field research, she has reconstructed a massive and previously unknown tectonic plate that once existed. This lost plate, named Pontus after the Greek deity of the sea, was once one-quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean.

The Earth’s outer shell is comprised of several large tectonic plates that have evolved over time. Some of these plates, predominantly consisting of heavy oceanic crust, have been subducted into the Earth’s mantle, leaving only fragments in mountain belts as evidence. The region surrounding the Philippines, where van de Lagemaat conducted her research, is a complex tectonic junction of different plate systems.

By reconstructing the movements of the current plates in the region spanning Japan to New Zealand over the past 150 million years, van de Lagemaat identified a significant gap that suggested the existence of a missing plate. Through fieldwork in places like Borneo, the team discovered rocks that were originally from a previously unknown plate, separate from the already known lost plate remnants.

The relics of this lost plate, Pontus, were not only found on northern Borneo but also on Palawan in the Western Philippines and in the South China Sea. This allowed the researchers to piece together the full extent of the Pontus Plate, which was at least one-quarter the size of the modern Pacific Ocean over 150 million years ago. As the expanding paleo-Pacific pushed westwards, the Pontus Plate was eventually subducted beneath the Eurasian Plate.

The discovery of Pontus fills a crucial gap in our understanding of plate tectonics and provides insights into the complex geological history of the region. The research conducted by van de Lagemaat and her team has been published in the journal Gondwana Research, shedding light on the fascinating story of Pontus and its role in shaping the Earth’s surface.

Lähteet:
– Utrecht University
– Gondwana Research (2023)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

tiede

Caltechin fyysikot löysivät magneettisesti sidotut eksitonit

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Pelottavia uusia kuvia astronautien harjoittelusta kuun kaltaisissa olosuhteissa

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

Gammasädetutkimukset paljastavat pulsarit hiukkaskiihdyttiminä

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Missasit

tiede

Caltechin fyysikot löysivät magneettisesti sidotut eksitonit

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Pelottavia uusia kuvia astronautien harjoittelusta kuun kaltaisissa olosuhteissa

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

Gammasädetutkimukset paljastavat pulsarit hiukkaskiihdyttiminä

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Uusi löytö: tutkijat tarkkailevat salaperäistä sinistä valoa

Lokakuu 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit