Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Albertan yliopiston tutkija kehittää innovatiivisia menetelmiä hiilidioksidin ja glyserolin muuttamiseksi lisäarvomateriaaleiksi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Lokakuu 11, 2023
Albertan yliopiston tutkija kehittää innovatiivisia menetelmiä hiilidioksidin ja glyserolin muuttamiseksi lisäarvomateriaaleiksi

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Naiset pitävät parempana fyysistä voimaa lyhytaikaisissa suhteissa, mutta affiliatiivista huumoria pitkän aikavälin menestyksen saavuttamiseksi

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Opas rengasmaisen auringonpimennyksen turvalliseen katselemiseen ja kuvaamiseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

Satelliitit avaruudessa: uhka radioastronomialle ja yhteyteemme kosmokseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Fluoresenssia käytetään stressitasojen mittaamiseen otsonille altistuneissa soijapavuissa

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit