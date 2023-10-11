Geneettiset työkalut tarjoavat toivoa korallien selviytymisestä kasvavien uhkien keskellä

A new study suggests that genetic tools could be the key to identifying coral strains that have the best chance of withstanding the devastating effects of a disease currently afflicting Caribbean reefs. The research highlights the choice that humanity may soon have to make between domesticating certain coral species or allowing them to disappear from the oceans altogether.

The disease, known as white band disease, has been destroying the coral tissue and killing entire colonies of coral in the Caribbean since the 1970s. While the exact cause of the disease is still unknown, scientists suspect that a bacteria may be responsible. Efforts to combat white band disease have involved the mass production of corals through fragmentation and regrowth, though this method only addresses the symptom and not the cause of the disease.

However, scientists at Northeastern University, partnering with others, conducted a study to identify genetic patterns in the DNA of different corals that made some more resistant to the disease than others. They collected live coral samples from 100 different strains of staghorn coral and exposed them to a coral slurry infected by white band disease. By comparing the corals’ performances and genetic patterns, the researchers were able to identify ten regions in the coral genomes associated with an ability to withstand the disease.

While 15 coral strains were found to be highly resistant, 31 had average or below-average resistance, with 15 of those being highly susceptible to the disease. The findings provide coral conservation groups with a tool to screen corals for their genetic vulnerability to white band disease, ensuring that only disease-resistant strains are used in coral restoration efforts.

However, the research does not address potential downsides of genetic mutations. Some mutations that make a coral resistant to one type of infection may also make it more sensitive to other threats, such as hot water or reduced fertility. Future studies will examine the genetic links between disease resistance and temperature tolerance.

In a commentary accompanying the study, coral scientists Laura Mydlarz and Erinn Muller suggest that the research offers hope for coral restoration programs to select more resilient corals that can better withstand the dangers currently facing coral reefs. As threats to these reefs intensify, efforts to preserve them must adapt accordingly.

Lähteet:

– The original article: https://therevelator.org/coral-regeneration/

– Second paragraph:

– Definitions: [Coral polyps](https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/coral-reef/)

– Fourth paragraph:

– Definitions: [Anthropocene](https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/anthropocene/)