Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

Uudet todisteet viittaavat siihen, että Jupiterin kuu Euroopassa on elämän ainekset

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 24, 2023
Scientists have long been intrigued by Jupiter’s moon Europa, known to have a vast, salty ocean beneath its icy shell. This subsurface ocean is considered a potential environment where life could thrive. However, the opacity of Europa’s shell makes it challenging for scientists to study the chemistry of the ocean directly.

Recent studies published in the journal Science utilized a technique called near-infrared spectroscopy to analyze the concentration of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface and trace its origin. The results indicate that carbon on Europa likely originates from within its ocean, providing valuable insights for future NASA missions and enhancing our understanding of the moon’s habitability.

The research builds upon previous observations made by the Hubble Space Telescope, which revealed a high concentration of sodium chloride in a region called Tara Regio, known as “chaos terrain” due to its past geological activity. The new studies using the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera have now identified a localized presence of carbon dioxide in Tara Regio as well. Scientists believe that this finding further supports the hypothesis that the carbon dioxide is emanating from beneath Europa’s icy shell, ultimately originating in its internal ocean.

Carbon is an essential element for life as we know it, serving as the backbone of important molecules. While carbon has been discovered outside of Earth before, such as on Mars and Venus, its detection on Europa strengthens the idea that the moon may harbor the necessary ingredients for life to arise.

In light of these findings, NASA has planned two missions to explore Europa in the near future. The Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch in October 2024, will conduct close flybys with the primary objective of determining if the subsurface ocean could support life. Additionally, the JUICE mission launched by the European Space Agency will reach Jupiter by 2031 and also investigate Europa along with other moons in the Jovian system.

Lähteet:
– Tiede (lehti)
– NASA

