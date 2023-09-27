Kaupunkielämä

NASA's IMAP Mission Moves Forward with Assembly and Testing

NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) project has completed a crucial development phase and is now ready for assembly and testing. The IMAP team met with a review panel to assess the integration plan for all systems onto the spacecraft, including scientific instrumentation, electrical and communication systems, and navigation systems. The successful completion of this System Integration Review (SIR) allows the project to proceed with assembling and testing the spacecraft in preparation for launch.

The IMAP mission aims to explore the boundaries of the heliosphere, the protective magnetic bubble surrounding our solar system, and the particle acceleration that occurs within it. By studying the messages embedded in particles from the Sun and beyond, IMAP will decipher the mysteries of our solar neighborhood. The mission will map the boundaries of the heliosphere, which is inflated by the solar wind.

David McComas, the principal investigator for the IMAP mission and a Princeton University professor, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement. He stated, “We are now moving on to spacecraft integration and test, where all of the individual subsystems and instruments merge together to create our full IMAP observatory.”

Scheduled for launch in 2025, IMAP will be led by an international team of over 20 partner institutions. The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) is managing the development phase, building the spacecraft, and will be in charge of operating the mission. IMAP is the fifth mission in NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Probes (STP) Program portfolio.

By advancing our understanding of the heliosphere and the interaction between the solar wind and space, IMAP will contribute to the broader goals of NASA’s exploration and scientific research endeavors. With each milestone achieved, the IMAP project brings us closer to unlocking the secrets of our solar system and beyond.

