Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Stargazers ihmettelee vuoden viimeistä superkuuta

ByMampho Brescia

Syyskuu 30, 2023
Stargazers ihmettelee vuoden viimeistä superkuuta

Stargazers around the world were treated to a breathtaking sight as the last supermoon of the year, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, graced the night sky on Thursday and Friday. This marked the fourth supermoon in a series that began in July. Unfortunately, the next supermoon will not occur until September 2024.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This astronomical phenomenon results in the moon appearing approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest point. The supermoon is a mesmerizing spectacle, but its size difference from an average full moon can be challenging to detect without a point of reference, such as nearby buildings or landscape features.

The previous supermoon, which occurred on August 31, was an extraordinary event as it combined a supermoon with a blue moon. The ‘Blue Supermoon’ was the brightest and largest full moon of the year. These celestial occurrences are a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The last supermoon was referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon’ due to its correlation with the beginning of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. It provided a picturesque backdrop for farmers and nature lovers alike.

Skygazers will now have to wait patiently for a whole year until the next supermoon makes its appearance on September 18. It is noteworthy that only two supermoons are expected in 2024.

Lähteet:
– [Kuvan lähde]
– [Kuvan lähde]
– [Kuvan lähde]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

tiede

Pangea Ultima: Tulevaisuuden supermanner, joka loihtii tuhoa nisäkkäille

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tiede

NASA saa päätökseen tärkeitä tuulitunnelitestejä Marsin nousuajoneuvolle

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Generatiivisen tekoälyn käyttäminen P vs. NP -ongelman tutkimiseen

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Pangea Ultima: Tulevaisuuden supermanner, joka loihtii tuhoa nisäkkäille

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASA saa päätökseen tärkeitä tuulitunnelitestejä Marsin nousuajoneuvolle

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Generatiivisen tekoälyn käyttäminen P vs. NP -ongelman tutkimiseen

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Shukrayaan-1: Intian tehtävä Venukseen paljastaa salaisuutensa

Lokakuu 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit