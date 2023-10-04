Tiede raskaan kvarkkidiffuusiokertoimen takana: Quark-Gluon-plasman tutkiminen

Scientists have successfully calculated the heavy quark diffusion coefficient, a measure of how quickly momentum is transferred from a melted soup of quarks and gluons to heavy quarks. This breakthrough was achieved using some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers. The calculations revealed that the transfer of momentum is extremely fast, reaching the limits set by quantum mechanics. The interactions between the liberated quarks and gluons and the heavier quarks are so strong and frequent that they effectively pull the heavy quarks along.

These findings shed light on experimental results that show heavy quarks becoming caught up in the flow of matter generated in heavy ion collisions. The collisions, which take place at particle colliders such as the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and the Large Hadron Collider, create a state known as a quark-gluon plasma (QGP). The analysis also provides additional evidence supporting the hypothesis that the QGP is a nearly perfect liquid, with an incredibly low viscosity that approaches the limits of quantum mechanics. The research not only enhances our understanding of these collisions but also highlights the collaboration and cooperation among international theorists and the nuclear physics research community.

The low viscosity of the QGP can be compared to a heavy rock flowing in a stream. The intense interactions between the liberated quarks and gluons result in a mean free path, or the distance a particle can travel before interacting with another, that is extremely small. This means that heavy quarks with a similarly small mean free path will experience enough interactions to be pulled along by the liberated particles in the QGP.

To calculate the heavy quark diffusion coefficient, physicists from the HotQCD Collaboration utilized powerful supercomputers and employed lattice QCD, a technique for solving the complex equations of quantum chromodynamics. The team discovered that the heavy quark diffusion coefficient is exceptionally large, confirming that the mean free path of heavy quarks within the QGP is indeed very short. These calculations will assist theorists in improving simulations of how heavy quarks are produced within the QGP and how their interactions evolve as the QGP undergoes changes.

The research was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, particularly the Office of Nuclear Physics, as part of the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) and the Heavy-Flavor Theory (HEFTY) topical theory collaboration. Funding from other sources for individual collaborators was also acknowledged. The study made use of computational resources at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center and facilities of the USQCD Collaboration.

Lähteet:

– https://www.energy.gov/