Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Uusi jättiläinen trapdoor-hämähäkkifossiili tarjoaa käsityksen nykyaikaisten lajien esi-isistä

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 1, 2023
Uusi jättiläinen trapdoor-hämähäkkifossiili tarjoaa käsityksen nykyaikaisten lajien esi-isistä

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Lähteet:

– Linnean Societyn eläintieteellinen lehti

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

tiede

Evästeiden ja tietosuojakäytäntöjen ymmärtäminen

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tiede

NASAn Psyche-tehtävä viivästyy, kun asteroidi 2023 SN6 lähestyy Maata

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Pohjoisen taivaan kuningas: Cepheus Constellation tutkiminen

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Missasit

tiede

Evästeiden ja tietosuojakäytäntöjen ymmärtäminen

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASAn Psyche-tehtävä viivästyy, kun asteroidi 2023 SN6 lähestyy Maata

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Pohjoisen taivaan kuningas: Cepheus Constellation tutkiminen

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Tutkijat käyttävät "sähköistä kieltä" ja tekoälymallia ennustaakseen huumeiden katkeruutta

Lokakuu 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit