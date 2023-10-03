Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

Naaraseläimet voivat oppia parisuhteen mieltymyksiä muiden kokeneempien naarasvalintojen perusteella

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Lokakuu 3, 2023
Naaraseläimet voivat oppia parisuhteen mieltymyksiä muiden kokeneempien naarasvalintojen perusteella

A new study suggests that female animals may infer what makes a male attractive by observing the choices of more experienced females. The researchers propose a mathematical model in which young females learn to prefer traits that set successful males apart from others. Rather than simply copying their peers, females might learn to prefer rare traits.

Existing theories on female mate preferences do not fully explain the variety of traits and preferences seen in nature. This new model provides a new perspective on how sexual selection may function. By learning to prefer the rarest trait of a successful male, female preferences cause rare male traits to become more common over generations.

This mechanism helps to maintain variation in male traits, preventing a single attractive trait from out-competing the others. This is consistent with several features of sexual selection in nature, such as rapid evolutionary changes and the persistence of variation in both male traits and female preferences.

The researchers suggest that animals use social information to make decisions in many contexts, and inferring the attractiveness of potential mates may be an extension of this general tendency. This study highlights the importance of considering the context of female mate choices when studying sexual selection.

Lähde:
DuVal EH, Fitzpatrick CL, Hobson EA, Servedio MR (2023) Inferred Attractiveness: A generalized mechanism for sexual selection that can maintain variation in traits and preferences over time. PLoS Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002269

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

tiede

NASAn James Webb -teleskooppi havaitsee mahdollisia elämänmerkkejä kaukaisella planeetalla

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Kiinan kuun tehtävät etenevät Pekingin tulevien kuun tutkimusmatkojen ja tutkimusaseman suunnitelmien mukaisesti

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Athena: tekoälyllä toimiva palomallinnusjärjestelmä, joka taistelee metsäpaloja vastaan ​​NSW:ssä

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Missasit

tiede

NASAn James Webb -teleskooppi havaitsee mahdollisia elämänmerkkejä kaukaisella planeetalla

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Kiinan kuun tehtävät etenevät Pekingin tulevien kuun tutkimusmatkojen ja tutkimusaseman suunnitelmien mukaisesti

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Athena: tekoälyllä toimiva palomallinnusjärjestelmä, joka taistelee metsäpaloja vastaan ​​NSW:ssä

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

NASAn OSIRIS-REx-avaruusalus palauttaa historiallisen asteroidinäytteen Maahan

Lokakuu 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentit