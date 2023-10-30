Bottlenose Dolphins: Masters of Motherese?

Do you change your voice when talking to little kids? It turns out that parents all over the world unconsciously use a higher-pitched voice, wider vocal range, and shorter sentences when speaking to their young children. This phenomenon, known as child-directed communication or motherese, helps children bond with their parents and learn to speak on their own. But what about other animal species? Do they have special voices for their young?

Researchers have discovered that some songbirds, small monkeys, and bats modify their voices in the presence of their young. However, they have yet to determine if these animals are altering their vocal patterns like humans do or if they are using completely different vocal patterns. It’s like asking whether they are singing the same song in a different key or singing an entirely different song altogether.

To shed light on this, an international team of biologists recently conducted a study to determine if bottlenose dolphins use motherese when communicating with their offspring, referred to as calves. These researchers chose dolphins due to their high intelligence and their similar ways of interaction and communication to humans. They have even discovered that each dolphin has its own unique “name” in the form of a distinct signature whistle, which helps them recognize each other.

The scientists analyzed data from the Sarasota Dolphin Whistle Database, which contains nearly four decades of whistle recordings from the bottlenose dolphin community in Sarasota Bay, Florida. They compared whistle recordings of 19 adult female dolphins with their calves and without their calves. The researchers used a spectrogram, a type of sound analyzer, to measure the pitch or frequency of each whistle. They found that every dolphin mother produced signature whistles with significantly higher maximum frequencies when communicating with their calves compared to when they were not.

Furthermore, the mother dolphins also utilized a wider range of frequencies when communicating with their young, similar to how humans communicate with their offspring. Interestingly, the researchers noticed that the length and number of whistle loops, which are repeated whistle patterns, remained unchanged when communicating with calves.

While the researchers confirmed that bottlenose dolphins use a type of motherese when interacting with their offspring, they could not pinpoint the exact reason why they do so. They proposed that dolphins may use motherese to teach calves different types of vocal sounds, maintain contact in large social groups, or bond with them, similar to humans. Another possibility is that the change in dolphin whistles could be a by-product of other physiological changes that occur during parenting.

While dolphins’ child-directed communication shares similarities to humans, researchers are still uncertain if they can modify their vocal patterns as quickly as humans do. In the future, scientists plan to investigate the flexibility of dolphin motherese and whether or not calves prefer this type of vocalization, as human children do.

