3D-mallin luominen metaanijärven vaikutuksesta paikalliseen säähän Titanilla

A team of Earth and planetary scientists from various institutions has developed a 3D model to demonstrate the potential effect of methane lakes on the local weather patterns of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. By incorporating new features into their model, the researchers aimed to understand the impact of different physical characteristics on weather patterns in extraterrestrial environments.

Previous studies have revealed that sunlight and water are the primary drivers of weather on Earth, while sunlight and methane play the same role on Titan. To gain a better understanding of Titan’s weather, the research team adapted existing 2D models, originally designed for studying the moon, to account for the impact of various features on other celestial bodies.

The process of creating the 3D model involved analyzing images taken by the ESA’s Huygen space probe during its descent to Titan’s surface in 2005. These images provided insights into the complex landscape of the moon, including land areas, lakes, and rivers. While it was initially believed that these bodies of liquid were composed of water, subsequent discoveries revealed that they were filled with methane, which can exist as ice, gas, or liquid on Titan.

To simulate the impact of lakes on Titan’s weather, the researchers introduced the third dimension, which was absent in previous models. They incorporated useful features from the 2D models and incorporated data from lakes on Earth. By running the model, they observed that 2D models overestimate the distance lake breezes travel over land while underestimating other factors, such as the downward atmospheric movement occurring behind these breezes. Additionally, certain areas of the lakes were found to contain enough methane vapor to generate thin fogs.

The development of this 3D model provides valuable insights into the local weather dynamics driven by methane lakes on Titan. Understanding these processes can contribute to a better understanding of the broader climate system on the moon, as well as provide a comparative basis for studying weather patterns in other extraterrestrial environments.

Source: Audrey Chatain et al, “The impact of lake shape and size on lake breezes and air-lake exchanges on Titan,” arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.07042

