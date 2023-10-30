Uusi löytö: CLAMP-kompleksilla on ratkaiseva rooli apicomplexan-loisten hyökkäyksessä

Apicomplexan parasites, responsible for a range of serious diseases including malaria, toxoplasmosis, and cryptosporidiosis, infect millions of people each year. Understanding how these parasites invade host cells is crucial for the development of effective vaccines and drugs. Recent research conducted by Sebastian Lourido and his team at Whitehead Institute has identified a complex of three proteins—CLAMP, CLIP, and SPATR—that plays a key role in the invasion process.

Before invading a new cell, apicomplexan parasites store molecules in specialized organelles called rhoptries. The CLAMP complex triggers the release of these molecules, allowing the parasites to enter new cells. Notably, the complex is found in all apicomplexan species but not in humans or other mammals, making it an attractive target for drug and vaccine development. Inhibiting the CLAMP complex could prevent parasites from invading cells without affecting the host’s cellular machinery. Additionally, part of the CLAMP complex is accessible to antibodies or other therapeutic interventions.

Co-first authors Saima Sidik and Dylan Valleau have conducted further research on the CLAMP complex, revealing its structural composition and shedding light on its role in invasion. They discovered that CLAMP forms a complex with SPATR and CLIP, which are found in another cargo container called micronemes. Microneme contents help the parasites travel between host cells, while rhoptry contents facilitate invasion.

Without the CLAMP complex, parasites can still attach to host cells but cannot initiate invasion by expelling rhoptry contents. Understanding the structure and function of the CLAMP complex provides valuable insights for the development of new treatments and preventive measures. Future studies may explore the potential of targeting the complex for vaccine strategies.

FAQ

Q: What are apicomplexan parasites?



Apicomplexan parasites are single-celled organisms responsible for diseases such as malaria, toxoplasmosis, and cryptosporidiosis.

Q: Why is it important to understand how these parasites invade host cells?



Understanding the invasion process is crucial for the development of effective vaccines and drugs against apicomplexan parasites.

Q: What is the role of the CLAMP complex in invasion?



The CLAMP complex triggers the release of molecules stored in rhoptries, allowing apicomplexan parasites to enter new host cells.

Q: Why is the CLAMP complex an interesting target for drug and vaccine development?



The complex is found in all apicomplexan species but not in humans or other mammals, making it a potential target for interventions that specifically affect the parasites without disrupting the host’s cellular machinery.

Q: What other proteins are involved in triggering the discharge of rhoptries?



While the CLAMP complex plays a key role, other proteins have also been identified in the process of triggering the release of rhoptry contents.