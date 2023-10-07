Kaupunkielämä

Kiina aikoo laajentaa avaruusasemaansa, kun ISS lähestyy elinkaarensa loppua

ByRobert Andrew

Lokakuu 7, 2023
According to a recent report by Reuters, China is aiming to expand its space station by increasing its size from three to six modules over the next few years. As the NASA-led International Space Station (ISS) approaches the end of its life cycle by the 2030s, China’s plans for a larger space station could potentially provide astronauts from other countries with a new platform for near-Earth missions.

China’s current space station is called Tiangong, which translates to “Heavenly Palace” in English. It currently consists of three modules. The first module, Tiangong-1, was launched in September 2011 and served as an experimental platform for rendezvous and docking testing with the Shenzhou spacecraft. It also hosted the crewed missions Shenzhou 9 and Shenzhou 10. However, China declared Tiangong-1 as out of its control in March 2016, and it reentered Earth’s atmosphere in April 2018, burning up upon reentry.

The expansion of China’s space station will provide an extended operational lifespan of more than 15 years. This will offer astronauts from various countries a different platform for conducting near-Earth missions, promoting international collaboration in space exploration. With the ISS nearing the end of its operational life, the expansion of China’s space station could potentially fill the gap and support ongoing scientific research and technological advancements in space.

With its ambitious plans for space exploration, China continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing its presence in outer space. As the country expands its space station, it seeks to play a larger role in the international space community, contributing to the progress of human space exploration as a whole.

