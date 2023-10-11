Kaupunkielämä

Uusien teknologioiden ja tekoälyn voiman paljastaminen

tiede

China Plans to Expand Tiangong Space Station as a Successor to the ISS

ByGabriel Botha

Lokakuu 11, 2023
China Plans to Expand Tiangong Space Station as a Successor to the ISS

China has announced plans to expand its Tiangong (“heavenly palace”) space station as a successor to the International Space Station (ISS). During the recent International Astronautical Congress, China revealed that it will add three new modules to Tiangong, effectively doubling its size. The station is expected to be in service for over fifteen years, extending its operational lifetime until 2037 or later. The upgraded Tiangong will weigh 180 metric tons and have a crew capacity of up to six, just shy of the ISS’s current capacity of seven.

China’s ambitious plans for Tiangong reflect its goal of becoming a major power in space and a rival to NASA and other major space agencies. The country aims to fill the void left by the ISS and establish itself as the platform for lucrative space research. Tiangong has already hosted fifteen taikonauts since its operational debut in late 2022. Last year, China announced that “several countries” had expressed interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese station.

In addition to Tiangong, China is also working on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos. The ILRS represents China’s desire to become a superpower in space. However, China faced a setback in its efforts to enlist international partners for both Tiangong and the ILRS when the European Space Agency (ESA) declined to participate. The ESA cited budgetary and political reasons for its decision.

China’s aggressive space program and its quest to become a major space power have led some analysts to describe the situation as a new space race. China hopes that Tiangong and other future missions will establish it as a leader in space exploration. Russia has also announced plans to build its own successor station to the ISS, further intensifying the competition in space research and exploration.

Lähteet:
– The International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2023) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
– The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).
- Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

tiede

Jännitys lisääntyy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestan joukkonousuun ja auringonpimennukseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tiede

Aikamatkailun simulointi taaksepäin voi ratkaista fysiikan ongelmia

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
tiede

Maa on kerran kokenut äärimmäisen aurinkomyrskyn, jolla on tuhoisat vaikutukset, puiden renkaat paljastavat

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Missasit

tiede

Jännitys lisääntyy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestan joukkonousuun ja auringonpimennukseen

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentit
tiede

Aikamatkailun simulointi taaksepäin voi ratkaista fysiikan ongelmia

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Maa on kerran kokenut äärimmäisen aurinkomyrskyn, jolla on tuhoisat vaikutukset, puiden renkaat paljastavat

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentit
tiede

Orionidien meteorisuihku: upea taivaallinen tapahtuma

Lokakuu 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentit