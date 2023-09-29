Universumin piilotettu kosminen filamenttien verkko paljastettiin

Astronomers have made a significant discovery, directly detecting the vast network of filaments that connects the Universe. This dense network, known as the cosmic web, was previously only observed around bright objects like quasars. However, new observations have revealed the faint glow of these filaments stretching across intergalactic space, providing valuable insights into the structure and evolution of the Universe.

The cosmic web is composed of dark matter, which connects galaxies and clusters over vast distances. These filaments, formed in the early stages of the Universe, collect and transport hydrogen from the sparse intergalactic medium to fuel the growth of galaxies and the formation of stars.

Locating and studying the cosmic web is crucial for understanding the expansion and development of the Universe. It also holds clues about the distribution of dark matter and missing normal matter. Approximately 60 percent of the hydrogen created during the Big Bang is believed to reside within the cosmic web.

To search for the most elusive parts of the cosmic web, astronomers developed a specialized instrument called the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This instrument was designed to detect the faint Lyman alpha emission, the signature of hydrogen absorption and re-emission, allowing for the identification of the filaments.

By observing different patches of the sky and comparing the Lyman alpha emission, researchers were able to create a three-dimensional map of the cosmic web. This map represents light that has traveled between 10 and 12 billion years, providing a glimpse into the early stages of the Universe’s formation following the Big Bang.

The discovery of the hidden cosmic web opens up new avenues for tracing the distribution and movement of matter in the Universe. It also offers insights into the formation of stars and black holes during the early era of the Universe.

Researchers are excited about the potential of this new tool and the wealth of knowledge it can bring about the distant filaments and the cosmic web’s formation.

Lähteet:

– Astrophysicist Christopher Martin of Caltech

– Astrophysicist and instrument scientist Mateusz Matuszewski of Caltech

– Research published in Nature Astronomy